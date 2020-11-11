ARK Invest's family of ETFs focused on innovation have been among the best performers for the year. That strong performance has ARK on track to be the sixth-highest ETF asset gatherer in 2020, despite being the fifteenth-largest provider, according to industry watchers.
So how did ARK's suite of ETFs do amid the rotation out of pandemic favorites that began this week? The short answer: Not fantastic.
Four out of five of the company's flagship ETFs trailed the Nasdaq 100's 1.8% advance over the last five days. The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) gained 1.4%, the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ) gained 1.3%, the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) gained 1%, and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF lost 0.3%.
The one that outperformed is the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG), rising 4.9% as it benefitted from the rally in biotech shares following positive vaccine news.
The biggest gainers in the Genomic Revolution ETF include Pacific Biosciences, Veracyte, Twist Bioscience, Intellia Thera CS, and Fate Therapeutics. All registered double-digit gains over the last week.