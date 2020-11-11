Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC -9.6% ) reports additional data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating its gene therapy in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP), an inherited disorder affecting the retina that leads to vision loss.

Visual sensitivity, visual acuity and safety data were reported for 12-month timepoints for Groups 2 & 4, and 6-month time points for Groups 5 & 6.

At the 12-month time-point for 9 dosed patients, measurable improvements were observed in visual sensitivity for 2 of 8 evaluable patients, defined as response based on an improvement of at least 7 decibels in at least 5 loci. 8 out of 9 patients treated also had stable or improving visual acuity.

At the 6-month time-point for the 11 dosed patients, improvements were observed in visual sensitivity for 5 patients. 9 patients had stable or improving visual acuity.

Data from all 28 patients across all dose groups demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting inflammatory responses observed.

The company plans to initiate enrollment in the planned Phase 1/2 expansion (Skyline) trial during this quarter and Phase 2/3 (Vista) trial in 1Q 2021, with results from the 6-month interim analysis expected in 3Q 2022.