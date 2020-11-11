Shares of uranium companies are on the rise after the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations released drafts of FY 2021 funding measures and subcommittee allocations which include $150M for the U.S. Uranium Reserve.

Cameco CCJ +4.6% after rising as much as 7% intraday; also,UUUU +3.4% , URG +6.1% , UEC +2.8% , NXE +2.1% , OTCQX:FCUUF +3.8% , OTCPK:URPTF +0.6% , but DNN -1.4% .

"If passed, this bill will enable [the Department of Energy] to begin the funding required to stimulate growth in the domestic uranium mining industry," Uranium Energy CEO Amir Adnani says. "The U.S. nuclear industry provides ~55% of the nation's carbon-emission free electricity, with the world'a largest reactor fleet of 96 operable reactors.

According to Bloomberg, Eight Capital analyst David Talbot calls the measure "historic," given that measure would provide full funding for the DoE to purchase 1.7M-1.9M lbs. of uranium for the U.S. reserve.

In February, the Trump administration's proposed budget included $1.5B over 10 years for the creation of a uranium reserve.

ETF: URA, URNM