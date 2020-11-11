BTIG is positive on Nomad Foods (NOMD +2.3% ) after the company's Investor Day presentation and announcement on the acquisition of the Findus brand.

Analyst Peter Saleh: "The acquisition unifies the Findus brand in all European markets under Nomad’s ownership and adds an attractive market. The transaction is expected to close in early 2021 and be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS. Furthermore, Nomad is exploring options to enter markets outside Western Europe while still focusing on its core fish product and introducing Green Cuisine."

"Management indicated that they are considering central Europe, piloting product in the U.S. as well as ongoing tests in Asia, Middle East and Australia. While we are encouraged by the plans to expand outside the core, we don’t expect these initiatives to be meaningful sales drives, unless management pursues acquisitions to kick-start growth in mature markets."

Two other key points from Saleh underpinning the bullish view on Nomad is the positive impact on margins from the Green Cuisine business and the conservative EPS guidance offered up by the company.

BTIG keeps a Buy rating on Nomad and assigns a price target of $30, which works out to 18X the firm's 2021 EPS estimate.

