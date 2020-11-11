Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT +9.3% ) has collaborated with GlaxoSmithKline to use its clonoSEQ Assay to assess minimal residual disease (MRD) in GSK's portfolio of hematology products. MRD refers to the small number of cancer cells that can stay in the body during and after treatment.

Next-generation sequencing-based ClonoSeq test is cleared for use in MRD testing for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma and B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. In hematologic malignancies, it can be used to see if a patient is responding to treatment or if the cancer has returned.

As part of the non-exclusive, pan-portfolio translational collaboration, Adaptive's clonoSEQ Assay also may be used in GSK hematology clinical trials to generate data for patient care support.

Adaptive will receive upfront and potential future regulatory milestone payments.

Specific financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The company also announced Q3 results that came in above Wall Street expectations.