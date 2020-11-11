Marking its most profitable 1Q21, MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT +8.7% ) reported a 10.9% Y/Y increase in net income to $9.6M or $0.51/diluted share; diluted adj. net income per share rose 7.4% to $0.58.

Adj. EBITDA grew 6.8% to $17M.

Net sales were down 5.5% to $103.7M led by lower sales volume as each segment continues to ramp up production; partially offset by a favorable mix of higher-priced and higher-contented models, lower dealer incentives, and higher parts sales volume driven by unprecedented boat usage this past boating season.

Gross margin expanded 200 basis points to 25.3%.

With the purchase of Merritt Island, Florida facility in October last week, the company increased production capacity for the MasterCraft and Aviara brands.

"Due to a continuation of strong retail demand trends, historically low dealer inventory, the strength of our order book across our brands, and the increasing production rates we delivered in each segment over the course of the quarter, we are raising our guidance for FY21," chairman & CEO Fred Brightbill commented.

2Q21 Outlook: Consolidated net sales is expected to be up in the mid-teens percent range Y/Y, with adj. EBITDA margins in the mid 13% range, and adj. EPS growth approaching 20%.

FY21 Outlook: Consolidated net sales is expected to grow in the mid 30% range Y/Y; adj. EBITDA margins approaching 15%; adj. EPS growth in the mid 80% range Y/Y.

Looking at the broader industry of U.S. recreational boating market: 2019 U.S. boat sales recorded second highest volume in 12 years with ~280K powerboard units, National Marine Manufacturers Association data revealed.

"With ~$42B per year in retail expenditures, boating is not only an economic driver but a unique vehicle for the kind of meaningful experiences consumers are seeking more and more—ones that take you outdoors, bring together family and friends, and create lasting memories," NMMA president commented.

Technavio estimates the boat and yacht transportation market to grow by $511.25M during 2020-2024 (CAGR of 4%) led by rising demand from recreational boating.