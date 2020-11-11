Privately-held Easton Energy agrees to buy the 720-mile South Texas Pipeline System from Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.4% ) for an undisclosed sum, as it moves to capitalize on South Texas' growing petrochemical market.

The pipeline system runs from Exxon's Clear Lake and Katy natural gas plants to Energy Transfer Partners' King Ranch gas plant and the Port of Corpus Christi.

The line has been used to transport everything from oil and natural gas liquids, but most recently shipped refinery grade propylene.

Easton acquired some Gulf Coast-area pipelines from Williams Cos. nearly two years ago for $177M.