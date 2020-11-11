Trane Technologies (TT -0.9% ) trades lower after Bank of America cuts shares to Underperform from Buy with a $155 price target, seeing limited catalysts post-COVID and waning potential for a green infrastructure bill with a potentially split U.S. Congress.

"Heating, ventilation and air conditioning emerged as a clear COVID beneficiary this year... but like any other COVID narrative, we think this one will eventually wane," BofA's Andrew Obin writes, saying Trane trades at 18x EV/EBITDA on forward consensus estimates, nearing a five-year high and above most HVAC manufacturer peers.

Meanwhile, Obin upgrades Eaton (ETN -1% ) to Buy from Neutral with a $135 price target, up from $125, saying the company is seeing improving demand and will benefit from the incoming Biden administration's "Buy America" focus.

TT and ETN shares both hit post-pandemic highs earlier this week: