Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares' 1.9% advance in late trading outpaces the other universal banks, but then again the stock had been lagging its peers for since mid-September.

Citi's total return has been underperforming vs. S&P 500, JPM, BAC, and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the past two months:

Investors may feel a little more confident after Citi Chief Administrative Officer Karen Peetz spoke at the BofA Future of Financial Services conference on Tuesday, discussing the bank's progress in strengthening its risk control systems.

During the talk, Peetz indicated that a transformation oversight committee and the management steering committee are expected to not only improve Citi’s control environment, but also to "help improve both efficiency and their competitive positioning," wrote BofA analyst Erika Najarian, in summing up the presentation.

"While the healing of the stock relative to its regulatory transformation will come in multiple waves, we think her thorough presentation could set a floor for shares," Najarian wrote.

In early October, Citi was fined $400M and ordered to correct "longstanding" deficiencies in risk management and internal controls.