Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR +1.5% ) announces updated data from studies on several of its immuno-oncology (I-O) candidates. The results were presented at the SITC annual meeting.

Bempegaldesleukin (bempeg) (NKTR-214) plus Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY -1.9% ) Opdivo (nivolumab): Results from the treatment-naive melanoma cohort in the Phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 study showed an overall response rate (ORR) of 53% (n=20/38) in evaluable patients, including 13 (34%) complete responders. 47% (n=18/38) achieved 100% reduction in RECIST target lesions while 80% (n=16/20) had ongoing responses. Median duration of response was not reached at the month 29 time point. Median progression-free survival (PFS) was 30.9 months. Median overall survival (OS) was not reached. No new safety signals were observed. Phase 3 studies are in process.

NKTR-262 + bempeg: Results from the Phase 1/2 REVEAL study in patients with solid tumors showed induced systemic activation of T cells and natural killer (NK) cells demonstrating immune system engagement. Maximum tolerated dose (NKTR-262 only) was not reached. Early signs of clinical activity with an acceptable safety profile in heavily pretreated melanoma patients.

NKTR-255: Data from a Phase 1 study in blood cancer patients showed consistent expansion of lymphocytes and sustained increased in NK and CD8+ T cells. It was well-tolerated with low-grade cytokine-related adverse events that were transient and easily managed. The half-life was long with no evidence of accumulation.