Nasdaq rally holds +2%, but S&P trims gains as NY adds COVID restrictions

The move in cash back to Big Tech and stay-at-home plays hit hard this week remained on course. But New York putting a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants added pressure on the pandemic plays.
The Nasdaq (COMP) closed up 2%. The S&P (SP500) finished off earlier highs, up 0.8%.
The Dow (DJI) was off 0.1%. Boeing was the biggest drag after four-straight sessions of gains, including Monday's surge.
Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK)+2.4% remained the clear leader through the session. Microsoft and Apple added some juice to a rally in semiconductor stocks, with Qualcomm the top gainer.
Six of 11 S&P sectors ended higher.
Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) were the weakest. Crude futures ended up 0.4% and had been up as much as 3%.
Stay-at-home plays recovered some of their recent losses as concerns about a full lockdown in major U.S. cities grew. Zoom Video jumped nearly 10%, while Shopify, Roku and Square were up more than 6%.
Cruise lines, airlines and mall stocks sold off.