CNH Industrial (CNHI +3.2% ) pushes out to nine-month highs after Bank of America upgraded shares to Buy from Neutral with a $13 price target, saying the company is "firmly back on track after a better than expected Q3."

BofA foresees several catalysts that could move the stock, including a CEO hire in the next quarter or two and a farm equipment production recovery, as "global farm equipment inventories are low as COVID-19 caused production disruption, but demand for equipment seems to be recovering nicely."

CNH last week reported better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues.