Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.07 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.07 .

Revenue of $323M (-5.1% Y/Y) beats by $11.77M .

For Q4 2020, we expect the following results:

Ecommerce unit sales of 10,500 to 11,500, implying 25% sequential growth and Q4 year over year growth of 74% at the middle of the guidance range.

TDA unit sales of 1,400 to 1,600, average selling price per unit of $24,500 to $25,500 and average gross profit per unit of $1,650 to $1,750.

Wholesale unit sales of 6,000 to 7,000, average selling price per unit of $9,500 to $10,500 and average gross profit per unit of breakeven to $100.

Total revenue of $372 to $414M vs. $401.25M consensus.

Total gross profit of $24 to $28 million.

EBITDA of ($52) to ($44) million.

Stock-based compensation expense of $4.3 million.

Net loss per share of ($0.41) to ($0.35).

Shares -6% .

