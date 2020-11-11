Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.29 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.07.
Revenue of $323M (-5.1% Y/Y) beats by $11.77M.
For Q4 2020, we expect the following results:
Ecommerce unit sales of 10,500 to 11,500, implying 25% sequential growth and Q4 year over year growth of 74% at the middle of the guidance range.
TDA unit sales of 1,400 to 1,600, average selling price per unit of $24,500 to $25,500 and average gross profit per unit of $1,650 to $1,750.
Wholesale unit sales of 6,000 to 7,000, average selling price per unit of $9,500 to $10,500 and average gross profit per unit of breakeven to $100.
Total revenue of $372 to $414M vs. $401.25M consensus.
Total gross profit of $24 to $28 million.
EBITDA of ($52) to ($44) million.
Stock-based compensation expense of $4.3 million.
Net loss per share of ($0.41) to ($0.35).
Shares -6%.
