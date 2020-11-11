Reynold Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is on watch after boosting guidance.
The company expects revenue to be in the range of $3.24B to $3.26B vs. $3.20B consensus. Net income is anticipated to be in the range of $362M to $365. REYN sees full-year adjusted EPS $1.95 to $1.97 vs. $1.67 to $1.76 prior and $1.94 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing in a range of $715M to $720M.
"We are aware of next year’s comparisons and leaning into the opportunity with capacity, innovation, and investment to support another year of strong performance," says CEO Lance Mitchell.
Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products are up 0.56% in AH trading.