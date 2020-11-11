Reynold Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is on watch after boosting guidance.

The company expects revenue to be in the range of $3.24B to $3.26B vs. $3.20B consensus. Net income is anticipated to be in the range of $362M to $365. REYN sees full-year adjusted EPS $1.95 to $1.97 vs. $1.67 to $1.76 prior and $1.94 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is seen landing in a range of $715M to $720M.

"We are aware of next year’s comparisons and leaning into the opportunity with capacity, innovation, and investment to support another year of strong performance," says CEO Lance Mitchell.