Stifel Financial's (NYSE:SF) board approves a three-for-two stock split of the company's stock made in the form of a 50% stock dividend.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 2, 2020 will receive one additional share of SF common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning Dec. 16, 2020.

Cash will be distributed instead of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date.

"Our stock split and the board’s intention to increase our common dividend are the result of our company’s strong market performance, continuing growth prospects, and our desire to reward existing and long-term investors," said Chairman and CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski.

