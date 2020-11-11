Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is down 11.71% in AH trading after coming in light with Q3 revenue of $151.04M (-2% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA was up 66% during the quarter to $24.0M vs. $15.3M consensus. The company says a key driver was its ability to significantly increased profitability to its highest-ever gross margin for a third quarter, which reflects a high percentage of net sales at full price and improved inventory dynamics

"We achieved the strong profitability while continuing to invest in key initiatives to maximize our growth potential over the long term, such as elevating our international service levels, further innovation in broadening our marketing playbook, and category expansion within our Owned Brands," says Co-CEO Michael Mente.

Previously: Revolve Group EPS beats by $0.13, misses on revenue