U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) acquired San Francisco based Sugar City Building Materials assets in East Bay area including building material retail operation, two ready-mixed concrete batch plants and two concrete recycling systems.

Retail operation will extend the company's footprint of Westside Concrete Materials network of locations (six) and the ready-mixed concrete assets will be added to the Central Concrete operation (28 ready-mixed concrete plants).

"Sugar City's long history in this dynamic market allows us to immediately capitalize on these assets. Beyond the retail and concrete additions, its proximity to our aggregates terminal means we are able to expand our distribution of Orca high performance concrete aggregates from Polaris Materials," president & CEO Ronnie Pruitt commented.