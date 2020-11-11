Ticketmaster (NYSE:LYV) is planning its policies for post-COVID concertgoing, and will require mandatory vaccination/testing for attendance, tracked with the help of smartphones, Billboard reports.

The plan's still a work in progress, according to the report, but it depends on three separate components - Ticketmaster's digital ticket app, third-party health information (like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM's Digital Health Pass) and vaccine distributors.

If approved, ticket buyers would need to verify they've been vaccinated (good for a year) or test negative for COVID-19 about 24-72 hours prior to a concert, Billboard says. Labs would be instructed to pass the results to the health pass provider. Negative test results would then be verified by the third party to Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster then wouldn't have access to medical records, and only would receive notification of whether a fan is cleared for a certain date.

That system depends on some steps yet to come, as the FDA hasn't yet cleared any third parties to provide real-time vaccination results.

But it also relies on ongoing development, including Ticketmaster's work to link digital tickets to a person's identity (including eliminating paper tickets and restricting transfers/resales).