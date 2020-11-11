Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) sold its interest in the Lake Jackson, Texas office property leased to Dow Chemical for $192M, including the assumption by the buyer of the first mortgage loan secured by the property, which had an unpaid principal balance of $179M.

In connection with the sale, the company anticipates it will recognize a $57M gain on the sale.

In addition, Lexington acquired a 201,784 square foot warehouse/distribution facility on 48 acres in a logistics submarket of Phoenix, Arizona for $88M. The facility is 100% leased to a leading e-commerce company through March 2033.

