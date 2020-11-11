Citing a spike in COVID-19 cases across clinical sites, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces that the first interim analysis of results from the large-scale pivotal study, COVE, of vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 will include "substantially more" that the 53 cases it was expecting (the higher the number the better). Case accrual has been completed for the readout. The dataset is being prepared for submission to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.

Enrollment was completed on October 22.

The company remains blinded to the data.

The efficacy bar has been set by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX). Their candidate, BNT162b2, showed 90% efficacy based on 94 confirmed cases.