Under an agreement with Marsh & McLennan's (NYSE:MMC) Torrent Technologies unit, Palomar Holdings' (NASDAQ:PLMR) admitted, residential flood insurance program, Flood Guard, will be integrated into Torrent's flood processing platform.

Adding the Palomar offering provides Torrent's Write-Your-Own carrier clients and their agents new, admitted private flood insurance options, the companies said.

This will enable agents to sell National Flood Insurance Program policies as well as quote, bind, and issue in real-time a curated list of private flood insurance options, they said.

Unlike non-admitted policies, admitted policies are regulated by states and backed by state guarantee funds, providing policyholders additional protection in the event of carrier insolvency.

Flood Guard is expected to be fully integrated into TorrentFlood in Q1 2021.