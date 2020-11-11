Meredith's (NYSE:MDP) board has elected Thomas Harty (current president and chief executive officer) its chairman as well, with current chairman Stephen Lacy retiring after 16 years on the board.

Elizabeth Tallett has been elected lead independent director.

Harty joined Meredith in 2004 as VP of its Magazine Group; he took over the CEO role in 2018.

Tallett has been on the board since 2008. In her new role, she'll collaborate with Harty on setting board agendas, facilitating independent director discussion on issues outside of board meetings, and giving advice and counsel to the board.

Tallett, Donald Berg and Gregory Coleman were elected to new board terms at the annual meeting.

Also at the meeting, four proposals were approved, concerning: Approval of Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Discussion & Analysis; Amendment & Restatement to Meredith Corporation Employee Stock Purchase Plan; Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm; and Amendment to Restated Articles of Incorporation.