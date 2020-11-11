Biden adviser backs 4- to 6-week lockdown to tame virus, support economy

A four- to six-week lockdown could bring COVID-19 under control and get the U.S. economy back on track until a vaccine is approved and distributed, said Michael Osterholm, who is advising President-elect Joe Biden on the coronavirus.

His plan, though, depends on the government coming up with another relief package.

“We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers for losses to small companies to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments," he said.

Earlier this week, Osterholm warned that the country is heading for "COVID hell." Virus cases are rising as people tire of wearing masks and social distancing.

He points to similar approaches bringing the virus under control in New Zealand and Australia.

The problem with March-to-May lockdown was that it wasn't uniformly applied across the country.