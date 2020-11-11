Taseko Mines (NYSEMKT:TGB) -6.1% PM , inked an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada as lead underwriter and sole book-runner on behalf of itself and a syndicate of underwriters to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 27.75M shares at $0.83/share for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$23M.

Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase an additional 4.16M shares for gross proceeds of ~$3.5M.

Underwriters would be entitled to a 6% cash commission of offer gross proceeds.

Proceeds to be used for funding ongoing operating, engineering and project costs in connection with the advancement of the Company's Florence Copper Project and for general corporate purposes.

Offer expected to close on Nov.17.

Separately, Taseko seeks to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 2.41M shares for gross proceeds of up to ~$2M; offer close not yet disclosed.