International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) saw robust cash generation hence improving liquidity and reduction of net debt, said CFO Max Chiara.

Company reports total revenue of $982M vs. last year's $1.15B, beating estimates by $180.97M.

Robust player demand drives highest Global Lottery same-store sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA in seven quarters.

Delivered $285M in cash from operating activities and $220M in free cash flow; reduced net debt by $46M.

Operating income decreased 16% to $129M.

Adjusted EBITDA of $354M compared to $407M in prior-year period, backed by solid lottery profit flow-through and benefit of cost-saving actions.

Net loss of $128M includes $149M in foreign exchange losses, primarily non-cash; Adjusted net income was $54M.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 beats by $0.49 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.21 .

Shares +13% during after hours of trading.

Previously: International Game Technology EPS beats by $0.49, beats on revenue (Nov. 11)