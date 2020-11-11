SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) slips 7% in after-hours, reporting net sales growth of 3.1% Y/Y to $2.06B; and retail comparable store sales of 10.6%.

Net sales by segment: Food Distribution $1.01B (+7.8% Y/Y); Retail $596.7M (+6.2% Y/Y); and Military Distribution $452M (-9.5% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin expanded by 124 bps to 15.8%; and operating margin expanded by 62 bps to 1.4%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 37.2% Y/Y to $57.04M, and margin improved by 70 bps to 2.8%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $223.83M, compared to $140.03M a year ago.

Reduced net long-term debt by $145M year-to-date in FY20.

Company’s net long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved from 3.7x to 2.3x.

FY20 Outlook: Expects Adj. EPS from continuing operations between $2.42 and $2.50 (prior $2.40 to $2.60) vs. $2.51 consensus; and EPS from continuing operations between $2.09 and $2.17 (prior $2.13 to $2.41); adjusted EBITDA range from $237M to $242M (prior $232M to $242).

