Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is up 6% in after-hours, on reporting FQ4 revenue growth of ~43% Y/Y to $693.7M, driven by the acquisition of Milacron; organic revenue decreased 2%.

Company recorded impairment charges of $62M during the quarter; adjusted EPS of $0.92 increased 8% driven by the acquisition of Milacron and strong Batesville results.

Sales by segments: Advanced Process Solutions $330M (-6% Y/Y); Molding Technology Solutions $217M (+17% Y/Y); and Batesville $147M (+8% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 35 bps to 34.7%.

Adj. EBITDA was $141M (+62% Y/Y); and margin expanded by 240 bps to 20.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $354.8M compared to $178.9M a year ago; and cash flow was $318.9M.

Net debt at the end of the quarter was $1.3B, and the net debt to adj. EBITDA ratio was 2.7x, an improvement of 1.1x from December 31, 2019.

Order backlog was at $1.23B (+43% Y/Y), primarily driven by the acquisition of Milacron and large plastics projects in Advanced Process Solutions.

1Q21 Outlook: Revenue expected to decrease 1%-4% Y/Y; Advanced Process Solutions revenue expected to decrease 12%-15%; Molding Technology Solutions expected to increase 2%-5% on a pro forma basis; Batesville revenue expected to increase 12%-15%; and Adj. EPS of $0.65 - $0.75 vs. $0.42 consensus.

Previously: Hillenbrand EPS beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (Nov. 11)