San Francisco's Board of Supervisors votes to ban natural gas in new buildings, saying the legislation will help the city cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve safety.

The legislation will apply to more than 54K homes and 32M sq. ft. of commercial space in the city's development pipeline; any building that applies for a permit after June 2021 will be subject to the requirements, although an amendment to the ordinance allows restaurants to apply for a waiver to use a natural gas stove until the end of 2022.

San Francisco, which already had banned natural gas use in new city-owned buildings, joins 38 other cities in California that have passed ordinances to restrict gas hookups in buildings since July 2019.

The natural gas industry largely has opposed the efforts, saying they will lead to higher energy bills and eliminate customers' energy choices.

