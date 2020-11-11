Brazil's health regulator says it has authorized the resumption of late-stage clinical trials for Sinovac Biotech's (NASDAQ:SVA) coronavirus vaccine, which had been suspended following a study subject's death that was registered as a suicide.

The regulator, Anvisa, now says the initial information it received about the case which led to the suspension had been incomplete and lacked the cause of the "severe adverse event."

The decision to suspend the trial was criticized by the trial organizers, who said there was no need to stop the study since the death had no relation to the vaccine.

Just a few weeks ago, preliminary results indicated the vaacine had appeared to be safe in a late-stage clinical trial in Brazil.