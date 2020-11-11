Kosmos Energy (KOS +2.5% ) and partner BP (BP -1.2% ) have reduced the planned expansion of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim liquefaction facility offshore Senegal and Mauritana to cut costs, Kosmos says.

The company says the phase 2 expansion now will add 2.5M mt/year of liquefaction capacity, bringing the project's overall capacity to 5M mt/year, after the project had been expected to produce up to 10M mt/year.

Kosmos also says it expects phase 2 to be the world's most competitive brownfield LNG expansion project, seeing the breakeven cost for LNG produced Greater Tortue's phase 2 to be just over $4/MMBtu for deliveries to Asia and the delivered cost to Europe to be "even lower."

Greater Tortue's 2.5M mt/year phase 1 was set to be half finished by the end of this year, with first gas in H1 2023, but commissioning was delayed by roughly a year because of the pandemic.