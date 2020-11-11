Today was a big day for alternative energy names, as investors bet a new Biden administration will accelerate the shift to renewable energy and away from fossil fuels.

Fuel cell firms such as Bloom Energy (BE +9.8% ), FuelCell Energy (FCEL +10.7% ) and Plug Power (PLUG +14.9% ) all surged today.

Solar names also fared well: FSLR +4.3% , SPWR +5.1% , CSIQ +4% , ENPH +10.1% , SEDG +4.3% , JKS +10.7% .

A new report from the International Energy Agency foresees new additions of renewables capacity worldwide increasing by 4% this year to a record 198 GW, which means renewables would account for nearly 90% of this year's increase in total power capacity worldwide, and renewable capacity additions next year are on track to rise almost 10%.

"Renewable power is defying the difficulties caused by the pandemic, showing robust growth while others fuels struggle," according to IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

This week, Plug reported a smaller than expected Q3 loss and an 80% Y/Y rise in revenues, and several analysts jumped in to raise their stock price targets, including $22 at Roth Capital and $26 at Craig-Hallum.

ETFs: TAN, FAN

PLUG shares in particular have spiked in recent days, lifting it past FCEL and BE, which have been strong gainers in their own right: