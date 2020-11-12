Asia-Pacific markets lower, China tech shares surge

Japan -0.01% . Core machinery orders fell 4.4% in September after a 0.2% rise in the previous month. The drop was much larger than an expected contraction of 0.7%. Core machinery orders slumped 11.5% Y/Y in September, in-line with forecast of 11.6% decline.

Core orders were dragged down by lower spending on electrical measuring instruments and information services, such as communication networks.

China -0.23% . Stocks slipped after the country’s new bank loans fell more than expected on tightened loan quotas.

Lenders issued ¥689.8B in new yuan loans last month, data from the People’s Bank of China showed, down from ¥1.9T in September, also short of expectations for ¥800B.

Hong Kong -0.43% .

Australia -0.64% .

Tech stocks on Wall Street bounced back as a recent rotation into cyclicals paused.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech firms soared: Tencent gained 5.1% while Xiaomi jumped 4.2% and JD.com rose 8.2% . Alibaba also added 2.9% .

The moves came after China’s tech giants sold off on Wednesday amid potential anti-monopoly rules.

In Japan, Softbank Group shares jumped 1.2% . Game maker Nintendo also surged 4.1% .

Oil prices edged higher. Brent crude futures up 0.23% to $43.90/barrel. U.S. crude futures added 0.34% to $41.59/barrel.