Asia-Pacific markets lower, China tech shares surge

Japan -0.01%. Core machinery orders fell 4.4% in September after a 0.2% rise in the previous month. The drop was much larger than an expected contraction of 0.7%. Core machinery orders slumped 11.5% Y/Y in September, in-line with forecast of 11.6% decline.

Core orders were dragged down by lower spending on electrical measuring instruments and information services, such as communication networks.

China -0.23%. Stocks slipped after the country’s new bank loans fell more than expected on tightened loan quotas.

Lenders issued ¥689.8B in new yuan loans last month, data from the People’s Bank of China showed, down from ¥1.9T in September, also short of expectations for ¥800B.

Hong Kong -0.43%.

Australia -0.64%.

Tech stocks on Wall Street bounced back as a recent rotation into cyclicals paused.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese tech firms soared: Tencent gained 5.1% while Xiaomi jumped 4.2% and JD.com rose 8.2%. Alibaba also added 2.9%.

The moves came after China’s tech giants sold off on Wednesday amid potential anti-monopoly rules.

In Japan, Softbank Group shares jumped 1.2%. Game maker Nintendo also surged 4.1%.

Oil prices edged higher. Brent crude futures up 0.23% to $43.90/barrel. U.S. crude futures added 0.34% to $41.59/barrel.

U.S. stock futures edged lower. Dow -0.78%; Nasdaq -0.48%; S&P -0.67%.