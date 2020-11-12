Chinese retailer JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) plans to aggressively expand its retail business by establishing a network of 5M physical stores in the next 3 years as e-commerce battle heats up, source CNBC.

“In addition to our centralized online app, we also have a lot of de-centralized offline platforms,” Xu said, speaking to CNBC as part of the annual East Tech West conference.

As part of the strategy to build its retail presence, JD opened its biggest physical store, called the JD E-Space, on Singles Day in Chongqing in November last year.

So far, the company has tied up with over 2.5M stores, including its own. JD projects to link up to 5M stores in next three years.

JD’s moves underline the fierce competition among China's e-commerce retailers to get more consumers in smaller cities.

“What happens to consumers from fourth- to sixth-tier cities, when they want to buy some big-branded products, they either find out that the products are not available locally or they are sold at a much higher price than those in the upper-tier cities,” said Xu.

“JD is providing consumers in lower-tier markets the same kind access to products and pricing through our nation-wide logistics network.”

In future, the company intends to work with popular brands to expand product reach across all regions. JD says sales from smaller cities have grown more than 100% so far this year.

JD has positioned itself as the volume leader among e-commerce retailers in China and their heavily integrated supply chain will continue to lead to better earnings prospects in the quarters ahead, writes Bill Gunderson in his article "Investing In The Chinese Consumer Is A Bargain With JD.Com"

Wall Street Analysts Rating and Quant Rating are both Very Bullish.