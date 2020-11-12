Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.09 misses by $0.10 ; GAAP EPS of -$1.32 misses by $1.61 .

Revenue of $170.24M (-9.2% Y/Y) beats by $55.8M .

Adjusted EBITDA of $46.2M.

“During this past year, we generated over $400 million in free cash flow and completed over $100 million of asset sales, which have contributed to net debt reduction of approximately $500 million, or 50 percent, as well as strengthened our liquidity position from around $100 million to $470 million at the end of the third quarter of 2020," commented Kevin Mackay, Teekay President and CEO.

