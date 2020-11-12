Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has signed a contract to deliver 38 new Eurofighter aircraft to the German Air Force.

The order, also known by its project name Quadriga, covers 30 single-seater and 8 twin-seater Eurofighters. Three of the aircraft will be equipped with additional test installations as Instrumented Test Aircraft.

The new Tranche 4 Eurofighter has a service life well beyond 2060. Its technical capabilities will allow full integration into the European Future Combat Air System FCAS.

The order will secure production until 2030. In addition to an expected Eurofighter order from Spain to replace its legacy F-18s, procurement decisions in Switzerland and Finland are imminent in 2021.