European equities under pressure offsetting vaccine optimism amid virus woes
Nov. 12, 2020 4:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.82%. Preliminary figures show that the U.K. economy grew by a slower than expected 1.1% in September from August, vs. forecast of 1.5% growth.
- In the July-September period, GDP grew by 15.5% in Q3, compared to the expectations of 15.8%. However, it remains 9.7% below its December 2019 level.
- "GDP remained almost 10% smaller than before the pandemic in the latest figures, twice as big as the falls in Italy, Germany and France and nearly three times the size of the drop in the United States," the Office for National Statistics said.
- Germany -0.86%.
- France -0.87%.
- European shares retreat as surging coronavirus infections raised doubts about a quicker economic rebound.
- The U.S set a new high for seven-day average daily COVID infections of 121,153 on Tuesday, a 33% rise from a week ago. New York City and San Francisco, have announced new economic restrictions in an attempt to slow the spread.
- Investors will look for fresh market catalysts later in the day in an online forum featuring speeches by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Jerome Powell of the Federal Reserve.