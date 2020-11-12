Deadline looms for TikTok to offload its U.S. operations
- Narrowly avoiding a ban in the U.S. earlier this fall, TikTok is again facing an imminent crisis, with a deadline today that requires the company be spun off from its Chinese parent, ByteDance (BDNCE).
- The video-sharing app is not going down without a fight, and on Tuesday made a significant legal maneuver, filing a petition challenging an executive order by President Trump, as well as a sales process being overseen by CFIUS. TikTok alleged it has been working in good faith toward today's deadline, but said the administration wasn't playing ball and it needed a 30-day extension.
- It also said in the filing that it proposed a new deal this month that would effectively hand over control of TikTok in the U.S. to Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and ByteDance's U.S. investors. That was important because it appeared to be a U-turn from earlier in the process when ByteDance refused to give up a majority stake in its American operations.
- Bigger picture: Oracle will manage the data and see TikTok's source code, but the algorithm and technology will still be owned by Bytedance, and there are concerns that data will not be fully firewalled from China.
- What will happen if the divestiture isn't approved by today? We can make some predictions, but it's hard to tell since the executive orders are open-ended.
- CFIUS could accept the terms of the deal and recommend that Trump give his final approval, after saying in September the deal had his "blessing."
- CFIUS could also support a 30-day extension as the app continues to address the national security concerns of the administration.
- A third outcome is that TikTok misses the deadline and Attorney General William Barr takes the company to court "to take any steps necessary" to have Trump's order enforced.
- Another consideration could see the case drag into a Biden administration, and he may not care in the same way that Trump does.
- TikTok has 100M users in the U.S. alone and is one of the world's fastest-growing social media services.