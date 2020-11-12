Pfizer this week reported stellar early results from its Phase 3 COVID-19 vaccine trial, but the stringent storage needs poses challenges to a global vaccination campaign.

If clinically proved, later-arriving shots from the likes of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) may be better suited for global distribution.

J&J's vaccine is in testing as a one and two dose regimen, for instance, and is expected to be stable at refrigerated temperatures of 35.6 - 46.4° degrees Fahrenheit.

During the launch of its Phase 3 trial in September, the company said the candidate is "compatible with standard vaccine distribution channels and would not require new infrastructure to get it to the people who need it."

With Janssen's AdVac technology, the vaccine, if successful, is estimated to remain stable for two years at -20 °C and at least three months at 2-8° C.

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) program, a two-dose recombinant protein vaccine with an adjuvant, can be stored between 35.6 - 46.4° Fahrenheit, or in a doctor’s office or pharmacy, a spokeswoman said.

SNY is also advancing an mRNA program with Translate Bio; the shot which must be stored at an even colder 112° below zero Fahrenheit. But a spokeswoman said the team is “working on improving the stability of the mRNA vaccine candidate,” and is targeting a storage temperature of -4° Fahrenheit.

Moderna’s (NASDAQ:MRNA) shot, another late-stage mRNA program, must be stored at -4° Fahrenheit.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is conducting stability and shipping studies to determine requirements for its vaccine, a spokesman said. The company expects final multi-dose vials "will require refrigeration to ensure product quality, which will involve a reliable, flexible cold chain during transport," he added.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is also weighing several options for an improved vaccine that could help resolve storage concerns. "For the COVID-19 disease, I think we'll roll out next year a vaccine in powder format," told Pfizer's Chief Scientist, Mikael Dolsten to Business Insider.

While Dolsten didn't specify the temperature requirements for a powder-form vaccine, the second-generation version "could be just for refrigeration," providing at least "one simplification" over the drugmaker's current version.

The first-generation form must be stored frozen at negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit, executives have said.