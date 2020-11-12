Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.20 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.10 beats by $0.14 .

Revenue of $2.09B beats by $230M .

Average monthly active users were 643.4M, an increase of 50% from 429.6M in Q3 2019.

Active buyers in the twelve-month period ended September 30, were 731.3M, an increase of 36% from 536.3M in the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2019.

GMV in year ended September 30, 2020 was RMB1,457.6B ($214.7B), +73% from RMB840.2B in year ended September 30, 2019.

“Despite industry seasonality, we continued to deliver solid execution through the third quarter and generated positive cash flow from operations,” added Mr. Tony Ma, Vice President of Finance.

