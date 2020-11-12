XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) reports Q3 deliveries expanded 265.8% Y/Y and 165.7% Q/Q to 8,578 units.

P7 deliveries were 6,210 units vs. 325 in Q2; XPeng-branded super charging stations expanded to 135.

Revenues from vehicle sales increased 376% to $279.6M, mainly due to the acceleration in deliveries of the P7 since the company began its mass delivery in late June this year.

Revenues from services and others grew 80.8% to $13.6M.

Gross margin rate was 4.6% vs. -2.7% year ago. Vehicle margin was 3.2% vs. -10.8% year ago.

“Our commitment to innovation through end-to-end in-house R&D and data-driven capabilities is the cornerstone of our business. This will not only keep XPeng at the forefront of the technologies of Smart EV but also position us well in capturing the significant growth potential in the Smart EV industry. Looking ahead, XPeng will continue to capitalize on its core strengths in technology, while heightening sales and marketing efforts, further enhancing manufacturing capability, and developing our global strategy,” said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO.

Q4 Guidance: Deliveries: ~10K vehicles (+~210.8% Y/Y); Total revenues: ~RMB2.2B (~+243.7% Y/Y).

XPeng has shown strong growth performance in the past several quarters prior to its debut, and it has a long trajectory of growth ahead, a strong financial position, and growing production capacity, wrote Beulah Meriam K in her article on Seeking Alpha, "XPeng: Strong Performance But Currently Undervalued".

Shares up 11.6% premarket. The company's shares grew more than 65% over the past six months:

