Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of $0.07 in-line; GAAP EPADS of $0.05 in-line.

Revenue of $239.93M (+46.1% Y/Y) in-line.

Gross margin rate up 280 bps Y/Y to 22.3% vs. consensus of 21.4%.

“Gross margin expansion has always been at the top of our agenda and we will surely work hard toward continuous profitability improvement. The upbeat Q4 gross margin guidance is mainly a reflection of the tight foundry capacity which results in better pricing and more favorable product mix,” said Mr. Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue to increase by around 10% sequentially, Gross Margin is expected to be around 29%, Diluted EPADS to be around $0.15-$0.16, and Non-IFRS diluted EPADS to be around $0.151-$0.161 vs. consensus of $0.03.

Shares +1.22% PM.

