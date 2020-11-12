Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.05 in-line.

Revenue of $25.16M (+0.4% Y/Y) misses by $0.07M .

Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce sales increased 27.5% Y/Y and contributed 66.3% of total Q3 revenue.

"The strength of our leading ecommerce sales continued to offset slower B2B retail sales during the pandemic," said Deanie Elsner, CEO of Charlotte's Web. "Within our B2B business, we are seeing signs of improvement with a return to consecutive quarterly revenue growth of +36%, led by the natural channel +20%, and the health care practitioner channel +101% quarter-over-quarter. In addition, we continued to expand our footprint in terms of distribution in Q3 by adding nearly 1000 new doors to our retail footprint, including natural retailers, nearly 300 independent pet stores and approximately 500 new F/D/M retail doors."

Press Release