AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) reports Phase II results from The CALAVI trials investigating BTK inhibitor Calquence (acalabrutinib) plus best supportive care (BSC) versus BSC alone in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 disease.

Calquence did not meet the primary efficacy endpoint. The addition of Calquence to BSC did not increase the proportion of patients who remained alive and free of respiratory failure.

No new safety signal was observed in the trials.

The safety and tolerability profiles for Calquence in the CALAVI program were consistent with previous trials.

The data will be presented in due course.