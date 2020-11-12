Is the rotation over? Nasdaq futures lead again

Contracts linked to the Dow Jones fell 0.5% for a second day, along with S&P 500 futures, while the Nasdaq climbed 0.5% overnight after churning out a 2% gain on Wednesday.

"People are waking up to the reality of how long it will take to roll out a vaccine. I'm not a medical expert, but it seems unlikely that we're going to very quickly revert to the pre-Covid world," said Sebastian Mackay, a fund manager at Invesco. The shape of the economic recovery is "starting to look like a double-dip, to a large extent."

Jitters of fresh coronavirus restrictions are hitting sentiment, with New York putting a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants and Joe Biden's coronavirus czar backing a four- to six-week lockdown.

Shares of Moderna are still up 5% in premarket trade after accumulating enough cases of COVID-19 in its vaccine trial to analyze the shot's effectiveness.

On the economic front, fresh data on unemployment benefit claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, and Walt Disney and Cisco will report earnings after the market close.