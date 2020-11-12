Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) reports organic net sales declined 3.5% Y/Y in FQ4.

North America organic net sales returned to growth, increasing 3% Y/Y, driven by growth in Sun Care, Wet Ones and Women's Shave.

International organic net sales decreased 12% Y/Y, driven by significant declines in Sun Care, softness in Wet Shave and cycling the impact of the prior year consumption tax pre-buy in Japan.

Segment net sales: Wet Shave: $326.8M (-4%); Sun and Skin Care: $92.5M (+15%); Feminine Care: $69.5M (-10.8%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 170 bps to 45.6%.

SG&A expense rate up 260 bps to 18.5%.

Adjusted operating margin rate slipped 250 bps to 11.6%.

FY2021 Guidance: Net sales: to increase mid-single digits vs. +3.3% consensus; Organic net sales: to increase low-single digits; Adjusted EBITDA: $345M to $360M; GAAP EPS: $2.18 to $2.38; Adjusted EPS: $2.62 to $2.82 vs. consensus of $2.76; Tax rate: 22.5% to 23.5%; Capex: ~3.0% of net sales; Free cash flow: ~100% of non-GAAP net earnings.

