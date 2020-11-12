Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) has priced upsized $250M (from $200M) of 4.00% convertible senior unsecured subordinated notes due November 15, 2025 in a private offering.

nitial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $30M of the notes.

Closing date is November 16.

Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on May 15 and November 15 of each year, beginning on May 15, 2021.

Net proceeds estimated to be ~$241.8M (or ~$270.9M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) of which ~$41.1M will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions, $55M to finance the prepaid forward and the remainder for general corporate purposes.

