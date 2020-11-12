Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says operating revenue fell 65% in October on a 44% drop in capacity during the month. Load factor was 55% during the month.

"Following modest improvements in passenger demand and bookings in May and June 2020, the Company experienced a stall in improving revenue trends in July 2020, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. In August through October 2020, the Company experienced modest improvements in close-in leisure passenger demand."

Looking ahead, Southwest anticipates operating revenue will be down 60% to 65% in both November and December. Capacity is forecast to be down 35% in November and fall 40% to 45% in December. Southwest now estimates its average daily core cash burn to be in the range of $10M to $11M in Q4, which is slightly better than its previous estimate of approximately $11M.

SEC Form 8-K