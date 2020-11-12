Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) has announced updated interim results from Phase 1 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of INBRX-109 in solid tumors including sarcomas. Results include from chondrosarcoma cohort, a rare type of cancer that usually begins in the bones, but can sometimes occur in the soft tissue near bones. Data will be presented at the Annual Connective Tissue Oncology Society Conference on November 20.

INBRX-109, the company's most advanced program, is precision-engineered, tetravalent DR5 agonist antibody designed to exploit the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 activation.

Of the 12 patients evaluable within the expansion cohort to date, disease control was observed in 11 of 12 patients (92%) and 8 of 12 patients (67%) had a decrease in their tumor burden.

Two of the patients achieved partial responses with reductions in tumor size of 60% and 32% as of October.

The longest disease control duration observed to date for a patient in this cohort was 33 weeks.

The treatment showed favorable safety and tolerability profile with most patients, ~90%, experiencing no signs of hepatotoxicity.

The trial is ongoing and an additional 10 patient slots were added, per investigator requests.

Additionally, this month, the company will initiate dosing in patients with synovial sarcoma, as well as first chemotherapy combination cohorts with INBRX-109 in pancreatic adenocarcinoma and epithelioid subtype malignant pleural mesothelioma.