Ultra-thinly traded nano cap Annovis Bio (OTC:ANVS) announces that it has completed the dog cohort in a chronic toxicology study on lead drug ANVS401, its candidate for the potential treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

The nine-month study was part of a series of animal toxicology studies funded by a $1.9M NIH grant. The company says the results corroborates positive data generated in mice, rats, dogs, and humans and a six-month study in rats.

Chronic toxicology studies enable it to conduct long-term human trials.

Two Phase 2a studies are in process with preliminary data expected next quarter.

