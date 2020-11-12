Nike called best-in-class global athletic play by RBC

Nov. 12, 2020 7:11 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
  • RBC Capital Markets starts off coverage on Nike (NYSE:NKE) with an Outperform rating. The stock is seen as an offensive growth play in the athletic category with a defensible balance sheet.
  • "We see NKE as a best-in-class global athletic play, with its Consumer Direct Acceleration strategies supporting a multi-year mid-high teens EPS CAGR through FY26. While the shares at 35x suggest that NKE's strong fundamentals are well appreciated, we believe FY21/22 can see EPS upside as recovery from COVID-related disruption comes through faster and as gross margin comes in better," updates analyst Kate Fitzsimons.
  • Fitzsimons sees multiple levers for Nike to generate mid-high teens EPS CAGR through higher margins for the next five years, including mix shift, operational efficiency gains and benefits from more productive wholesale distribution.
  • It is noted that Nike generates $3B to $5B in free cash flow per year and has capex needs at ~$1B per year. Buybacks are expected to resume into FY22.
  • RBC assigns a price target of $145 vs. the average Wall Street price target of $144.54. Analysts are bullish on Nike in general.
  • Shares of Nike are up 0.31% premarket to $128.06.
